A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his brother in the face during an argument in San Mateo on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday.

Camerino CruzPineda is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for the shooting reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday from someone who said he had been shot in the face and did not know where he was.

Officers determined the shooting occurred at a home on the 600 block of North Claremont Street, where they found the 30-year-old victim, who was treated at a hospital for his injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators identified CruzPineda as the suspect and arrested him as he was leaving the home, and he has been booked into San Mateo County Jail.

