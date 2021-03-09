A 64-year-old man crossing a street in Millbrae in a motorized wheelchair died after a driver struck him Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to the collision reported on the 700 block of El Camino Real and learned the man in the wheelchair was going west in the crosswalk when a Nissan struck him.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man, a Millbrae resident, dead at the scene. He was identified by the Coroner’s Office as Herbert Gilbert.
The Nissan driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment is a factor in the collision. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.