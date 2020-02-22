Jurors will continue deliberations Monday in the murder trial of Jovhon Alexander Stewart, 29, who prosecutors say shot and killed Dejohn Jones, 24, when Jones went to a Belmont apartment to retrieve a TV from his former girlfriend.
Deputy district attorney Vishal Jangla said in closing arguments that Stewart had to be the toughest guy in the room and so murdered Jones Aug. 5, 2017, as the drunk and wounded victim tried to get away, a prosecutor told jurors.
Shooting Jones in the head and back was not self-defense but first-degree murder, Jangla said Defense attorney Connie O’Brien said an argument over Jones’ 5 a.m. arrival at the apartment escalated into a fight and a struggle over Stewart’s gun.
Jones was shot as he charged outside toward his car where Stewart likely thought Jones had a firearm, O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.