A Portola Valley resident discovered a large amount of her jewelry went missing after having her home serviced by a pest control company which operates in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Connor Timmons, 23, was suspected of stealing the jewelry after finishing work at the residence. After discovering Timmons was on searchable probation, detectives contacted him at his Menlo Park residents where a large amount of jewelry, including the victim’s, was discovered. Timmons was unable to explain how he came into possession with the remaining jewelry but officials suspect Timmons used his occupation to enter victims’ homes to steal from unsuspecting clients.
Anyone with past or recent business dealing with Timmons who has any missing or stolen items is encouraged to contact Detective J. Piper at (650) 363-4062 or jpiper@smcgov.org.
