Nobody is as excited or ready to see Taylor Swift’s concert as Ariana Kallas. After months of worrying she wouldn’t be able to find ADA seats, Levi’s Stadium called with good news.
“Levi’s Stadium reached out to me today and said they have successfully arranged accommodations for us for the Taylor Swift concert on July 29,” George Kallas Ariana’s father said in a text message Wednesday. “They will have someone greet us when we arrive at the stadium and direct us to our seats, this is great news and we are ecstatic.”
When Swift’s tour dates were released in November, George Kallas rushed to the online box office to retrieve tickets but was unable to find ADA accessible seating, citing there was nowhere to purchase them. Instead he bought seats in the third level with hopes to exchange them at the ticket booth once he gets to the concert, something he has done many times.
However, when he called the stadium, he was told the policy had changed and they no longer offered ADA exchanges.
Through a string of emails, George Kallas was told he needed to request the tickets and he later received a response. Levi’s ADA Exchange Department responded in February saying both of Swift’s shows were sold out and there were no ADA accessible seats available.
When it seemed like there weren’t many options left, Ariana Kallas took to Twitter. She found multiple other people with disabilities around the country having similar issues obtaining ADA accessible seats for the Taylor Swift show, she said. Her post made waves on Twitter, shared nearly 30,000 times and has more than 330,000 views.
Levi’s Stadium responded to the Kallases’ situation in June.
“We believe everyone should be able to enjoy concerts and events at Levi’s Stadium, no matter what their accommodation needs may be. There has been unprecedented demand for the Taylor Swift shows,” a spokesperson for Levi’s Stadium previously said.
Now, Ariana Kallas will get a chance to see her favorite musician in concert and have a night that filled with memories.
“It’s going to be a great night, it’s a dream come true and she will be able to see the show without worrying,” George Kallas said. “I want to thank the Bay Area community for showing love and support. It makes us feel better. Also, thank you to Francine Hughes of Levi’s Stadium for keeping her word and making it happen.”
