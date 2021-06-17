The city of Foster City announced Thursday that it will postpone its first in-person/virtual hybrid City Council meeting from this coming Monday to July 19 out of an abundance of caution as they adhere to COVID-19 public safety guidelines.
In May, the city said it had planned to allow people to attend Monday’s council meeting in person, while also offering a virtual option. The hybrid meeting model allows people to attend the meeting in person at the Council Chambers or virtually via Zoom.
Instead, Monday’s meeting will take place virtually and the city plans to have its first in-person/virtual hybrid meeting at the July 19 meeting.
The city made the decision to comply with California Division of Occupational Safety and Health guidelines, which still require workers to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the workplace, regardless of vaccination status.
Cal/OSHA may relax its guidelines on Thursday to align with the state’s reopening guidelines, which allow people to go mask-free in most situations. However, Foster City wanted to give people enough advance notice of the safety protocol ahead of its Monday meeting.
City Manager Peter Pirnejad said in a statement that provided Cal/OSHA aligns its safety regulations with the state’s, they will look forward to welcoming the public in person on July 19.
