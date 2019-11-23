How an additional 1.6 million square feet in biotech office space will be accommodated in San Carlos is a question officials will weigh in the coming months after a preapplication to build a six-building office complex where a Kelly-Moore Paints building currently stands at 1075 Commercial St. was submitted with the city last month.
Bounded by Industrial Road to the east, Commercial Street to the north, Old County Road to the west and a stretch of Pulgas Creek to the south, the office project submitted by Alexandria Real Estate is slated to transform the site formerly home to L3 Communications building at 960 Industrial Road with six buildings of varying heights and two seven- and eight-level parking structures, according to the pre-application.
Together with two six-story buildings taking shape on a site across Industrial Road from the newly-proposed office complex, the two projects will form the Alexandria District for Science and Technology, according to the preapplication. The real estate company specializing in life sciences acquired the 528,520-square-foot office complex at Industrial and Bransten roads in 2017 and received approval in 2018 to accommodate biotech research and development at the site.
The real estate company’s more recent proposal in San Carlos includes six buildings ranging from five stories to seven stories in height, a one-story amenity pavilion and a park at the center of the southern portion of the site. The two parking structures are expected to range from seven stories to eight stories in height and together provide 3,673 parking spaces. In addition to 129 surface parking spots, the project will provide a total of 3,802 parking spaces, which is also the number of spaces the project is required to accommodate, according to the preapplication.
The site where the office complex is proposed is more than five times the size of the block containing San Carlos City Hall, the San Carlos Adult Community Center and the city’s library. It is also less than a mile away from the city’s Caltrain station, according to the preapplication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.