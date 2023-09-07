Hotel Sequoia, one of the oldest buildings still standing in Redwood City, is slated for a revamp after planning commissioners enthusiastically approved plans to rehabilitate and expand the century-old building. 

“At the risk of overstatement, every so often we’re presented with a project that’s a nearly perfect addition to the city and I think this is one of those times,” commission Chair Rick Hunter said during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. “It takes one of our most historic and beautiful buildings and restores it, makes it stronger and safer and returns it to its original use, which was a hotel instead of making it an office building. This is a much-needed downtown hotel, which will help continue the revitalization of downtown.” 

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription