Over the last decade, our local cities and towns have experienced many notable changes. A great many office buildings have sprung up, along with hundreds of housing units. With all that activity to command our attention, it’s easy to overlook the subtler, but nevertheless significant, changes affecting our hotel scene.

On Tuesday, the Redwood City Planning Commission gave its heartfelt approval to the rehabilitation and expansion of that city’s historic downtown hotel, the Hotel Sequoia. Back in 1913, when it originally opened, the Sequoia was apparently the city’s grandest hotel. It remained so until the late 1950s, when it became a single-room-occupancy place of residence for lower-income residents. Now, the hotel is set to be completely rebuilt, while preserving its historic exterior. Three new floors plus a rooftop bar will be added, thereby making the hotel economically viable.

