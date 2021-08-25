The grade separated crossing at East 31st Avenue in San Mateo will open Friday, Aug. 27, to traffic for the first time, providing a new east-west connection from El Camino Real to the Bay Meadows neighborhood, according to Caltrain.
The new road between South Delaware Street and El Camino Real provides an additional east-west connection that grants easier and safer access to the Hillsdale Shopping Center, Bay Meadows Town Square and the Hillsdale Caltrain Station, according to the transit agency.
This is the final road component of the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project, which separated the train tracks from the road at East 25th Avenue, while creating new east-west connections at 28th and 31st avenues. Earlier this year, a new East 28th Avenue, and an improved East 25th Avenue opened between El Camino Real and South Delaware Street, according to Caltrain.
The project also delivered a new Hillsdale Caltrain Station, which opened to the public in April. A ribbon-cutting commemorating the project’s completion is being planned for September, according to the transit agency.
