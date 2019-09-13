Ron Galatolo, former San Mateo County Community College District chancellor, was placed on paid administrative leave following a sudden and unceremonious departure from the district’s top post, said a district official.
The district Board of Trustees agreed Wednesday, Sept. 11, to suspend Galatolo roughly one month after it was announced he would work remotely as chancellor emeritus.
Though details are light, since the decision was made in closed session, board President Maurice Goodman confirmed the latest development amidst a tumultuous stretch for Galatolo.
In a joint announcement the day before classes started — subsequently revealed to be required as part of his exit agreement — Galatolo departed from the chief position he filled for nearly 20 years.
At the time of the announcement, it was expected Galatolo would shift to becoming chancellor emeritus, resigning from daily administrative duties in favor of exploring establishment of a local California State University branch. Those efforts would be suspended while under leave.
Galatolo was slated to earn a baseline annual salary of $467,700 until 2022, while working remotely in a position which would also allow him to teach, consult or work for other agencies. The compensation terms matched those of his previous contract with the district.
The transition announcement arrived in advance of county District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirming investigators served search warrants during an inspection of Galatolo, potentially in relation to criminal mismanagement of district finances.
Goodman could not comment on whether the investigation, or other issues, influenced the board’s decision to place him on administrative leave.
According to terms of the joint exit agreement, former judge Richard Kramer was identified as the sole mediator empowered to make binding decisions regarding disputes between Galatolo and the district. The agreement also mandated Galatolo would report in his new role solely to Michael Clair, his acting replacement as chief official, and not the school board.
In other business at the meeting, Clair was promoted to interim chancellor while officials work with a search firm to identify a permanent replacement. Clair was previously president of the College of San Mateo.
And finally, district officials committed $1 million to a voucher program designed to help students struggling with food insecurity find a reliable meal on campus.
Though terms of the program are still under development, Goodman said the initiative crafted in collaboration with county Supervisor David Canepa is intended to assist students who need additional support.
“If you have a need, we want to you take advantage of food vouchers,” said Goodman.
