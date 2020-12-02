Editor,
Was the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) Board of Trustees outplayed? They reached a settlement agreement removing longtime chancellor Ron Galatolo from his job in August 2019. The public was never informed why or how this was beneficial to SMCCCD. The separation agreement specified the ouster was due to “disputes” in their employment relationship.
The agreement gave Mr. Galatolo a new employment contract as chancellor emeritus totaling $1.2 million until March of 2022. This was odd. Why would you rehire someone with whom you had “disputes?” This smelled like a quid pro quo.
Three days later, the district attorney executed a search warrant investigating Galatolo. The board placed Galatolo on paid administrative leave. The board claimed this action was unrelated to the DA’s investigation, which after 15 months should conclude soon.
If the DA clears Mr. Galatolo’s name, will the board rescind their action and put the chancellor emeritus back to work?
Alternatively, as the board claimed Galatolo’s administrative leave was unrelated to the DA’s investigation, one assumes the board conducted a concurrent internal inquiry too. If Mr. Galatolo’s name is cleared, will he resume his responsibilities as chancellor emeritus?
Should damaging information be uncovered, Mr. Galatolo has the SMCCCD board in check. In an unusual employment arrangement providing Galatolo job security, the board is precluded from firing the chancellor emeritus. Only an outside arbitrator can terminate his chancellor emeritus contract; this clause holds him harmless for past infractions as chancellor.
Check mate.
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.