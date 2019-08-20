Ron Galatolo will earn almost $39,000 per month to work remotely on a vision to establish a local branch of the California State University system in his new role as chancellor emeritus to the San Mateo County Community College District, according to a district report.
Under terms of the proposed contract to be reviewed by the district Board of Trustees Wednesday, Aug. 21, the former chancellor stands to earn a baseline annual salary of $467,700 until 2022.
If the proposed deal is approved, Galatolo will report to his successor Michael Claire, who was promoted from president of the College of San Mateo to acting chancellor last week after the administrative shuffle was announced by the district.
To make way for creation of the emeritus position, officials must also approve a new executive salary schedule which bunches the new post with the chancellor in the top tier of the payment plan.
Board President Maurice Goodman declined to go into details regarding the nature of the contract, citing a district policy precluding discussion of personnel matters. But he confirmed the chancellor emeritus terms match those of Galatolo’s previous deal. He also said Claire will not inherit Galatolo’s contract while working as interim chancellor.
In a departure characterized as a mutual agreement in an announcement released Monday, Aug. 12, Galatolo’s term as the district’s top official ended after nearly two decades just days before a new year of classes started.
His chief responsibility in the new role will be working alongside local legislators on a proposal to establish a Peninsula branch of the California State University system, as well as other undefined duties, according to the proposed contract. The initiative launched by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, is seen by officials as an opportunity to broaden the educational horizon for local students.
Galatolo will perform such work remotely, according to the contract, which also allows him to teach, consult or work for other agencies so long as the extra duties don’t hinder his production for the district.
For his time, Galatolo will receive at least $38,975 per month and officials can raise his pay. He will also accrue vacation and sick leave, receive health benefits and retirement payments and may be reimbursed for business travel, but the contract cannot be extended or renewed beyond its expiration date March 2022.
Should officials attempt to fire Galatolo, the contract requires former Superior Court judge Richard Kramer to work as arbitrator, mediator and ultimate decision-maker on whether cause exists for the termination, according to the contract. If Kramer is not available, the two sides must select another intermediary.
Following the announcement of his departure from the top administrative post last week, Galatolo told the Daily Journal that he is planning to transition gradually into retirement, with an eye on spending more time in both Lake Tahoe and Maui.
“I think I’m going to try retirement after a little while,” said Galatolo, who balanced that by suggesting he was also enticed by the new challenges presented through the emeritus role.
Galatolo’s move and the resulting administrative shift continues an overhaul through the district’s top ranks which has occurred in recent months. Prior to the chancellor’s exit, Skyline College President Regina Stanback Stroud announced her retirement and Jannett Jackson was named fill the seat on an interim term.
As Claire steps in to fill the void left by Galatolo, the board will consider approving the appointment of Kim Lopez, vice president of Student Services, as acting president at the College of San Mateo. The shuffle makes Cañada College President Jamilla Moore, who was hired in 2016, the longest tenured site administrator in the district.
The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the district office, 3401 CSM Drive, on the College of San Mateo campus.
