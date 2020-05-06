The Filipino American Democratic Club of San Mateo County, in collaboration with the Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center and the Census 2020, announced an open invitation to the public for free meal pickup at the Fil-Am Community Feed, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center, 2121 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City.
Meals will be provided by volunteer chefs cooking adobo and rice. Meals will be available for pick up in individual packages and family size trays. No questions asked, no registration required.
Meals are available to everyone on first come, first served basis. The public is invited to drive through the event and meals will be loaded onto their car.
“Everyone in need in invited to come pick up free meals for their families, no questions asked, no registration required,” said Juslyn Manalo, event co-chair and president of the Filipino American Democratic Club of San Mateo County.
Go to facebook.com/donate/2827795687274810 to donate or for more information.
