Foster City’s annual January goal-setting session successfully set the tone for its 2022 priorities, particularly around quality of life, land use and increasing economic development, Mayor Richa Awasthi said.
“At the end of the day, the critical part is translating all of these conversations into actionable steps,” Awasthi said.
Common themes advocated by several councilmembers at the Jan. 12 meeting included making Foster City more business friendly, providing an environment for future business growth, a market for autonomous vehicles and maintaining a quality city staff. Foster City’s goal-setting session helps the council and staff identify and prioritize projects and initiatives for the upcoming year, providing a blueprint for future city actions.
While many cities face similar business issues, Awasthi said Foster City was suffering from a consistent decline in retail and restaurants. She noted that economic development was vital for all councilmembers, and even if Foster City can’t be a large destination city, there were two to three areas in Foster City it could leverage to increase business. She wanted to improve strategic alliances and relationships with large businesses like Gilead and small ones.
“We have heard that loud and clear from the community, and it’s a no-brainer that we want the city to be vibrant, and we want the city to have viable retail,” Awasthi said.
The council was aligned on critical issues like business engagement and economic development, something she found optimistic moving forward.
“I think that, in a nutshell, was a positive takeaway from that meeting,” Awasthi said.
Councilmember Sanjay Gehani hopes to become more business-friendly and provide more activities and new experiences for Foster City. He suggested preserving Mariners Point Golf Course and putting a steak and seafood restaurant there along with a rooftop bar. The council in 2021 discussed the future of Mariners Point Golf Course and if it should consider redevelopment options, with the council instead seeking more public input. Gehani also wanted to provide more activities at Leo Ryan Park, Edgewater Place and Beach Park Plaza.
“We can maintain our quiet neighborhoods. We can maintain our world-class community while bringing exciting amenities to Foster City,” Gehani said.
Vice Mayor Jon Froomin emphasized maximizing community engagement for large public projects, maintaining the quality of amenities like parks and maintaining a high-quality city staff. He wanted further public discussions on how mixed-use buildings and developments affect the quality of life in Foster City.
“We’ve never been a high-rise community. It was unusual in the ’80s when we built a 22-story tower in the middle of town that was the largest for a great distance for a while,” Froomin said.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan said infrastructure was the most important thing to work toward in the future that would, in turn, affect housing and office buildings. He also wanted to work closely with biotech companies to help position Foster City for the future.
“We are only beginning to make footprints right now, and we need to get a plan into action,” Sullivan.
Councilmember Sam Hindi wanted to look at policies and programs that addressed access, inclusion and equity for a diverse community. He cited the digital divide among students and food insecurity during the pandemic. Hindi also wanted an increased economic development engine to enhance revenue to provide quality-of-life services and pay staff in a competitive market.
Awasthi said the next steps are delivering actionable steps and policy, requiring team collaboration and commitment to the community.
“I heard that from every single councilmember, so I am extremely optimistic and very excited,” Awasthi said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.