After 40 plus years of public service and mentorship to other elected officials, Foster City Planning Commission Chair Rick Wykoff is ending his commission term with praise from all who know him.
“It’s been my privilege and pleasure to serve our community for over 40 years. I’ve had the good fortune of working with highly professional staff people with committed and dedicated commissioners, with enthusiastic and devoted councilmembers for over half my life,” Wykoff said.
Wykoff dedicated his public service career to being a steward for Foster City and has served as city manager, mayor, and councilmember, in addition to his commission role over the past eight years. He served as city manager from 1977 to 1994 and on the council from 2001 to 2011. He was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2014 and 2018. His work also extended into several board positions for Bay Area government organizations, including the Association of Bay Area Governments, Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, and San Mateo County Advance Life Support Joint Powers Authority. He was also a Foster City representative on the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District and spent 30 years as a volunteer firefighter.
“This has been a great privilege for me, and as late as it is in my life, it’s one I will always cherish,” Wykoff said.
The Foster City Council issued a proclamation to Wykoff for his public service at its May 2 meeting. The Planning Commission also honored him at its May 5 meeting. He is termed out as planning commissioner, with his last term day May 31.
Mayor Richa Awasthi said Wykoff was one of the first to endorse and support her when she ran for council in 2018. She values his unique experience, objectivity and selfless dedication to Foster City. She said she reaches out to him to get his perspective on multiple city topics and appreciates his guidance, encouragement and unwavering support.
“I would like to thank Rick for his guidance and mentorship to me. When times were really tough, he was there for me,” Awasthi said.
“There aren’t many people in California who have served in the three very significant roles Rick has served in Foster City. It shows in the level of dedication and commitment to not just a community, but his community. I really do appreciate your level,” Vice Mayor Jon Froomin said.
Wykoff also joined the Rotary Club in 1983 and was inducted into the Foster City’s Community Wall of Fame in 2002. Wykoff’s persistent nudges at the Rotary Club led Planning Commissioner Charlie Bronitsky to get involved in city politics, serving as a mentor for him during his political terms. Bronitsky served as a Foster City councilmember and two terms as mayor from 2009 to 2018 before taking on his current commissioner role.
“He brought honesty, integrity and dedication that is unmatched by anyone. Not just for me, but for everyone in Foster City, we owe him a debt we will never be able to repay. Rick, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Bronitsky said.
Planning Commissioner Evan Adams said Wykoff’s decades of experience and institutional knowledge of the city’s history help bridge generations together and is a valuable asset. Wykoff’s dedication and care for Foster City have always been evident to Adams. He praised Wykoff’s steady, long-term view of leadership, something he views as hard to get nowadays. Adams said Wykoff also provides advice and is a confidential person to discuss ideas and understand how the city works.
“To figure out where you are going, you have to know where you came from,” Adams said, “and he brings that.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.