A former San Mateo police officer arrested last year for contacting a minor for sex has been arrested again for lying about an ensuing restraining order while attempting to purchase a firearm, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Robert Davies, 41, of Morgan Hill was charged Thursday with three felonies, including perjury and unlawful firearm activity. Wagstaffe said. Davies pleaded not guilty and faces a sentence of up to four years in state prison, Wagstaffe added.
Davies was released from jail based on new state laws that automatically reduce bail to zero for all misdemeanors and many felonies, too. Davies alleged crimes were among the ones eligible for the new policy.
Davies allegedly attempted to purchase a Remington 308 caliber rifle from a gun seller called Insight Sales, located on Norfolk Street in San Mateo, Wagstaffe said. Firearm sales are prohibited for those with criminal restraining orders and Davies lied about having one while filling out paperwork related to the gun purchase, Wagstaffe said.
Davies was arrested in 2019 for attempting to contact a minor for sex on the dating app Tinder. He was arrested by San Jose police, who were alerted by a tipster who posed as a 16-year-old girl on the app.
Davies worked for the Burlingame Police Department for several years before being hired by the San Mateo Police Department in 2015, Wagstaffe said.
