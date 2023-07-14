Instead of waiting to find representation on screen, Nicole Adler took matters into her own hands, developing “First X,” a short film exploring the experience of dating as a queer person with a disability.

First X is a groundbreaking independent short film about two people taking a chance on dating in a post-pandemic world. The story portrays the vulnerability and anticipation of what it was like to experience that once-in-a-lifetime “FIRST”.

The film co-stars Nicole Adler, a professional speaker, actor and equal rights advocate who identifies as being both a person with a disability and gay. As an activist for diversity and inclusion, Nicole believes It’s important to normalize the sexuality of someone with an extra chromosome by featuring story lines and narratives like “First X” in mainstream media.

Nicole co-produced this film with the intention of demonstrating that love has the power to break down barriers and change society's perceptions about people with disabilities having the same desires to experience romantic relationships and love like everyone else.

The premiere of "First X" is dedicated to celebrating 2023 PRIDE MONTH in June, and is followed by a meaningful conversation with the cast and crew.

FIRST X CREDITS:

STARRING:

Nicole Adler

Lena Sibony

WRITER AND DIRECTOR:

Josiah Polhemus

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY:

Frank Perez

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER:

Nicole Adler

PRODUCERS:

Debra Adler

Nicole Adler

Catherine Lee

Josiah Polhemus

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR:

Peter Kangas

UNIT PRODUCTION MANAGER:

Catherine Lee

MUSIC:

Temar France and Charlie Lyttle

CATERING AND LOCATION:

Ada's Café

EXTRAS:

John Collins

Melissa Dinwiddie

Kristen Ferkol

Lillian Garcelon

Zephyr Garcelon

Peter Kangas

Sofia Lieb

Jonathan Powers

Amy Prosser

Kate Thurston

MARKETING AND PUBLICITY:

Ballantyne Media Consulting, LLC

A SPECIAL THANKS TO THE FOLLOWING:

Julia Ballantyne

Bruce Bierman

Fanshen Cox

Vincent DeRamus

Kathleen Foley-Hughes

Ted Hughes

Peter Hughes

Charlie Lyttle

Options For All

Richard “Ricky” Price

Amy Prosser

Christopher J. Slater

Seated at a table in a Palo Alto cafe, Adler, playing Nikki, and Lena Sibony, playing Penelope, meet for a first date. Both women are queer, have disabilities and have never been kissed.

