A crowd gathered at Burlingame’s City Hall Monday not to weigh in on a new plan or debate a controversial topic, but rather to note and celebrate the storied political career of Ann O’Brien Keighran, who decided not to run for reelection after 17 years on the City Council.
It came amid the council’s annual rotation, which saw the swearing in of new District 5 Councilmember Peter Stevenson. This year marks the first of district elections and the 2022 mayor, Ricardo Ortiz, was sworn in to serve District 1 and current Councilmember Michael Brownrigg was sworn in to serve District 3. Councilmembers Donna Colson and Emily Beach will be up for election in 2024, because the district elections are phased between two elections.
The night also saw the rotation of Colson as vice mayor and Brownrigg as mayor.
Brownrigg said O’Brien Keighran is the pinnacle of devoted public service, who does her homework, is clear on her positions and did it all while juggling a demanding job while raising two kids.
“Ann was never afraid to cast an unpopular vote if it was the right one to do, and again that is in scarce supply, all too often politicians ask which way the wind is blowing and Ann just asks which way should the wind blow, that’s the way I am going to vote” Brownrigg said.
Keighran, who grew up in Burlingame, has 24 years in public service starting in 1998 when she was first named to Burlingame’s Planning Commission. She was elected to the City Council in 2005, reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017 and served as mayor four times. Keighran was on multiple advisory committees and played a key role in developing the downtown, shaping the future of the city through a comprehensive general plan.
She played a key role in developing a five-story affordable housing building downtown and with an 80-acre Rollins Road plan that imagines a new neighborhood for Burlingame, Brownrigg said.
Multiple people expressed their gratitude toward Keighran and shared memories working with her. Before Stevenson was sworn in and took his seat at the dais, Keighran left a heartfelt message to the city and her colleagues.
“You must always be guided by the standard of excellence, it is quite easy to accept mediocrity,” Keighran said.
She capped off her speech with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, an American philosopher and poet.
“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us,” Keighran said. “Say what you mean and mean what you say. Don’t just think before you talk, think and feel before you talk. That way everything you say comes from the heart. Whether people agree or disagree with what you say, at least you’re honest with yourself.”
As an extension of her public service work, Keighran plans to continue to work on older adult policy issues. As Keighran stepped down from the dais, she hugged her daughter as the audience in the chamber rose for a standing ovation. Stevenson was then sworn in and took his seat. Soon after Stevenson took his seat, Brownrigg made opening comments as mayor, thanking Ortiz for his leadership.
“I think we all understand that Ricardo brings a sense of humor and gentleness to this work, which I really appreciate,” Brownrigg said.
The cities of San Mateo and Millbrae recently broke their rotation over the last month abandoning their protocol to the council rotation. However, the city of Burlingame codified their protocol in 1990, which Brownrigg said he appreciates.
“We see what happens when there aren’t clear rules or people don’t want to play by the rules,” Brownrigg said. “And really what it does, is it demeans everybody in the process. That’s not going to happen tonight in Burlingame, it’s never going to happen and we appreciate that system and degree of fairness and we are all better off for it.”
