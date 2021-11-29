Kevin Nishita, the private security guard who died Saturday morning after being wounded three days ago during an attempted robbery on a San Francisco television news crew he was assigned to protect, is being remembered by one of his former Bay Area police departments where he once worked.
Nishita was a sergeant for the Colma Police Department until his retirement in 2018, according to the department. He joined in 2012 and served as a detective, field training officer and officer in charge before his promotion to sergeant in 2015. In addition to his police service for Colma, he was also an active member of the community there.
The department remembered Nishita on its Facebook account Saturday, adding that he was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Chief’s Award in 2018, an honor given annually to an employee who “embodies a high moral character and demonstrates exemplary performance in all areas of police work, sworn and non-sworn alike, and more importantly, demonstrates our core values and strives to help the community in which he or she serves. This employee gives more of him or herself than asked, and often makes sacrifices to benefit the greater good, without expectation of acknowledgment.”
On Wednesday, Nishita, through his employment as a security guard with Star Protection Agency California, was assigned to a KRON-TV news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when he was shot during an attempted robbery of the news crew.
The Oakland Police Department continues to investigate this incident, now a homicide. Nishita is Oakland’s 126th homicide of 2021.
Nishita was a police officer for the cities of Hayward, San Jose, Colma before retiring in 2018. The Alameda County Sheriff’s office said deputies escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors.
