A man was killed Wednesday when his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of Pacifica and landed on a beach more than 200 feet below.
Authorities, responding to a 911 call that a vehicle had gone over the cliff, found the car then used a drone to locate the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.
“Emergency personnel rappelled down the cliffside and the occupant was determined to be deceased,” said Kennedy, who estimated that the man’s body was about 45 feet away from the vehicle.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Authorities closed one lane of the scenic coastal stretch of Highway 1 where the crash occurred to accommodate emergency vehicles. The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.