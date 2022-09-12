Improving poor pavement conditions, sidewalks that do not meet ADA standards, local drainage and flooding issues, crosswalks that need upgrades and visibility issues while saving as many eucalyptus trees as possible are the main goals of the El Camino Real Renewal Project that stretches for three miles through Burlingame from East Santa Inez Avenue to Millbrae Avenue.
One of the glaring obstacles of the project is the need to update and manage safety concerns throughout the project area while maintaining the environmental character of the historical road, which includes the large eucalyptus trees. Caltrans and city officials met Tuesday, Sept. 6 to update progress on the project and discuss further concerns.
Hillside Drive, Forest View Avenue and Carol Avenue are areas of focus where officials anticipate more substantial impacts. Hillside Drive is a segment dominated by a variety of tree species that have compromised road conditions and created drainage issues.
“This location is one where substantial excavation is needed to replace drainage pipes along the curb,” said Kimberly White, senior landscape architect. “This construction impact will require tree removal due to unavoidable root damage.”
White’s team created a detailed plan which involves moving the sidewalk adjacent to the road near corners and intersections to improve driver and pedestrian visibility.
Forest View Avenue is lined with towering eucalyptus trees on El Camino Real.
“Unfortunately, we discovered with the input from our independent arborist, Hortscience, that many of these trees have compromised health and structure, the large tree trunks and roots have also impacted the retaining walls on both sides of the road and these will need to be replaced as a result,” said White. “The damage to the roots for this work would destabilize them and we are expecting they will need to be removed.”
With the tree removal and rebuilding retaining walls, she said, there is an opportunity to relocate the planter strip and trees between the sidewalk and street. Tree planting design in this area is still not finalized and input during the tree planting workshop early next year will help determine a final plan.
Some of the eucalyptus trees can be retained on Carol Avenue, White said.
One of Caltrans’ primary concerns regarding how many trees can be replaced is based on sight distance, defined “as the distance at which the driver has a clear unobstructed view of the road ahead while moving at the road’s designed speed.” Greater visibility has shown to reduce accidents.
“Maximizing tree canopy, ensuring safety and locating trees between sidewalks and streets were all priorities identified by the community task force,” said White.
Tree spacing will be determined by how close the trees are to the sidewalk. Trees closer to the road will have larger spacing while the trees that are pushed further back on the sidewalk will be closer.
Frances Schierenbeck, senior environmental planner in the Caltrans Office of Cultural Resource Studies, said the project will have an adverse effect on the Howard Ralston Eucalyptus tree rows, which are listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
“We have been working closely with the Burlingame Historical Society throughout this process and we will continue to do so,” said Schierenbeck.
One of the goals is to keep these trees listed on the National Register. During construction, environmentally sensitive areas will be fenced off as a way to protect and preserve the historical areas, she added.
Discussions during the tree workshop scheduled for early 2023 will include function of street trees, historic tree rows, tree health, street trees and safety, replacement trees and sustainability.
El Camino Real’s cracking road conditions from settlement and heaving asphalt is another issue being addressed.
“The damage is so extensive that the roadbase is compromised and patching is no longer an option,” said Rommel Pardo, senior project manager.
When settlement and heaving compromise the road base, repairing becomes more complex. Layers must be dug up and recompacted, according to the slide show facts.
Additionally, he said 16 intersections in the project area need pedestrian crossing improvements
“We will place highly visible pavement markings and install proper yield signs at these intersections,” said Pardo.
Caltrans is fairly confident that utilities will be undergrounded with funding still needed to be secured. The design phase is set to be completed by 2024, the same year construction is scheduled to begin. Completion is estimated by 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.