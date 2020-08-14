Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Burlingame gas station while armed Wednesday afternoon. 

At around 1:20 p.m., the suspect entered the 76 gas station at 1480 Broadway, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register, said police Sgt. Jason Roberts. 

A brief struggle between the suspect and someone believed to be a customer took place before the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of stolen money. The suspect, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored athletic shorts, red shoes and a mask, has not yet been identified. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to come call them. An investigation is ongoing.

