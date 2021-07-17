Seniors in Belmont will soon have more in-person opportunities for fun activities and classes when the Twin Pines Senior and Community Center has a soft reopening July 20, with social distancing guidelines still in place.
Belmont Recreation Supervisor Cheri Handley, who runs the senior center, noted everyone involved with the Twin Pines Senior Center at 20 Twin Pines Lane is happy to welcome back senior participation after more than a year of closures due to the pandemic.
“The folks that I am seeing are very excited to come back to the center,” Handley said.
The summer session will be open for a limited number of classes and participants, with registration required to join and no options for drop-in visitors. Classes will require maintaining social distancing. The class maximum will be 20 and will generally take place in the large rooms to ensure social distancing. The Parks and Recreation Department is asking people to wear face coverings while in the center. If people need to drink water in an exercise program or remove their masks, they are asked to excuse themselves. There will also be a check-in process for people visiting, including a COVID-19 verbal screening and temperature check. Social distancing will limit options like classes on languages. The senior center plans to hold a fall session in September, with hopes to introduce more programs in the fall if COVID-19 circumstances remain under control.
Twin Pines offered daily low-cost or free activities like movies, table tennis, language groups and exercise programs before closing in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In the interim, the senior center did activity checks on seniors, mailed out leaflets with information and activities to keep seniors busy throughout the year and conducted various programs and activities via Zoom.
Handley said the Parks and Recreation Department waited until California’s June 15 reopening before considering reopening, as it wanted to use the previous month to ensure there wasn’t a surge in COVID-19 cases due to a variant and to ensure no other problems related to COVID-19 occurred. Other senior centers have also started offering programs on a similar timeline. On July 8, the senior center in San Mateo at 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas opened for specific programming for registered people. Belmont said it wanted to ensure the safety of the senior community and the volunteers coming back to help.
“Everyone has been very understanding and appreciative of our reopening,” Handley said.
One of the programs being offered in person is Music and Movement, a dance and music session that will have one class in person during the week and another via Zoom to ensure people still uncomfortable with meeting in person can take the class. The first in-person class is scheduled for July 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The Grab & Go Lunch Program will also continue throughout the summer, although people will not be able to come in and eat in the lobby as indoor dining is paused. The program is offered through a grant awarded by San Mateo County and is catered by Creekside Grill. Pick-up occurs between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., depending on your last name. People can pick up meals in front of the center and use patio dining.
According to a calendar of activities for Twin Pines available online, starting the week of July 20, programs being offered include Line Dance for beginners, Line Dance for intermediate, Rosen Method Movement, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, Video Chair Yoga and Mindful Meditation.
People who want more information about the Belmont senior center reopening can contact the Twin Pines center at (650) 595-7444.
