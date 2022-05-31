Belmont police are asking the community for help finding an individual they describe as a “person of interest” in what they characterize as a series of vandalisms occurring throughout the city over the last few months.
The police posted a photo of the individual on the department’s social media, as well as a photo of a stop sign with a sticker on it.
The man in the photos appears to be white with what looks like a grey or white beard, wearing a grey jacket and blue shorts. The stickers in the photos are related to vaccination and masking.
