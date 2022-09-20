The Belmont City Council has approved rezoning a 401 Island Parkway property from commercial office to research and development and life sciences use, paving the way for a growing industry in the city.
The rezone will alter the general plan map for the site from commercial office use to regional commercial and amend the development plan to allow future tenants to use the building for research and development laboratory, life sciences, and related light industrial uses. No specific plan is yet in place. The existing buildings will remain in place and only speaks to site rezoning.
Councilmember Davina Hurt favored amending uses to meet the present bioscience industry needs at the Sept. 13 meeting.
“I am supportive for a number of reasons, including jobs, freshness into the community, the people it will bring along,” Hurt said. “I’m excited about this project and can support it.”
The property at 401 Island Parkway sits between Marine Parkway and Concourse Place and is within the same office park area as 301 Island Parkway, near the Redwood City border. The Belmont Sports Complex is across the street. Oracle Corporation owned the property and sold it in 2021 to Biomed Realty, one of the largest private real estate companies in the life science and technologies industry. The area east of Highway 101 is part of Belmont’s strategic strategy for increasing future economic growth. The city said there had been increased interest in the life science fields within the Peninsula and Belmont, citing pending and expected applications in the area.
“I, too, support the project,” Mayor Julia Mates said. “I think it’s a great project, looking forward to the additional revenue.”
According to a staff report, the proposed research and development laboratory, life sciences and light industrial use require General Plan and conceptual development plan amendments. The regional commercial land use designation allows for light industrial and research and development. A conceptual development plan change is needed because research and development and life sciences are not currently allowed. Staff said the changes are relatively minor, with the building appearance and site layout remaining the same. According to the report, Biomed Realty was fine with further restrictions limiting it to dealing with biological agents that at most pose moderate hazards to personnel and the environment, addressed with standard physical barriers like self-closing doors. Biomed Realty representatives said the new zoning could lead to fewer traffic issues. Councilmember Charles Stone noted that the new use would have less intense traffic than the former office space when fully occupied.
Stone said while people raise concerns about tech companies moving headquarters to Texas, he was confident the move would help bring new business to the Peninsula.
“The San Francisco Bay Area evolves to survive and thrive,” Stone said. “I am thrilled to see the whole life sciences and biotech interest in Belmont that we are seeing. I welcome biotech to Belmont. I am so happy they are going to make this a newer and better space.”
The Planning Commission in July approved the applicant’s request and sent it to the council for final approval. The council will consider the second reading of the ordinance at a future meeting following its first ordinance reading at its Sept. 13 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.