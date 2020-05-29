Deputies in Millbrae are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday.
On Thursday at 12:26 a.m., deputies with the Millbrae Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1400 block of El Camino Real on a report of an armed robbery.
The victim was walking alone when three suspects started following him. One of the suspects stepped in front of the victim and opened his jacket to display a large knife.
The victim tried to flee, but the two suspects behind him prevented him from escaping, deputies said.
The suspects then robbed the victim of his property and fled the area. The victim then ran into a hotel lobby for help. The victim was not injured during the robbery.
The first suspect is described as a white male, 17 to 18 years old, with a thin build and wearing a hooded jacket and black face mask with a skull face graphic design on it.
The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 17 to 18 years old with a heavy build and wearing a white shirt and a black face mask.
The third suspect is described as a white male, 17 to 18 years old and wearing a black face mask.
