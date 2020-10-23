With hopes of making way for rebuilding a former theater into a sweeping apartment complex, South San Francisco officials disagreed with a regional board’s finding that the proposal conflicts with noise regulations surrounding the airport’s flight path.
The South San Francisco City Council unanimously declared an intent to overrule the City/County Association of Government’s Airport Land Use Committee’s determination that building homes at 410 Noor Ave. conflicts with existing sound rules.
The Wednesday, Oct. 14, decision kicks off a process through which city officials must work with state and regional agencies to address any potential concerns with plans to build 338 units where the former Century Plaza 10 movie theater was located.
Though the most recent decision is not binding, and the process will continue playing out over the coming months, officials indicated they would consider facilitating construction of the project by overruling the outside agency.
“It’s just a great project all around so I am going to support overriding the airport’s opposition,” said Mayor Rich Garbarino. “We just need this.”
Plans call for spreading apartments spanning in size from studios to two-bedroom units into three buildings ranging from three stories to five stories. Ten percent of the units will be set aside at affordable rates, and the project will include 466 parking spaces in an underground garage.
The project is not without its complications though as the proposal to build housing within the San Francisco International Airport’s sound corridor mandates consent from the local Airport Land Use Committee.
Land use policies require the City/County Association of Government’s committee to authorize construction of new homes in an area likely inundated with overhead airplane noise, and such an approval must be granted before the project can move through the city’s regular planning process, officials have said.
But the committee voted in July to deny the project. In such a scenario, the applicant may appeal to the South San Francisco City Council, which could override the committee’s ruling and assume all liability for the project by approving it.
Vice Mayor Mark Addiego noted the applicant would absorb the liability, sparing city officials from any potential exposure to litigation.
Additionally, he expressed confidence that new building standards would preserve the quality of life in the development by using modern soundproofing techniques.
“It’s amazing what they can do to keep the noise out,” he said.
For her part, Councilwoman Flor Nicholas said she would support the project because the city should build the additional housing, while also noting that flight patterns have shifted over the years to make the noise levels more suitable in the area.
“We need the housing,” she said.
Addiego also expressed confidence the development will be an asset for South San Francisco.
“It’s going to be a nice project,” he said.
In other business, councilmembers agreed to accept a 10-foot metal giraffe from an anonymous donor that will be placed in the Orange Memorial Park sculpture garden.
“It is certainly whimsical and fun and something different to add some variety and visual interest to the selection of sculptures that we have,” said Assistant City Manager Sharon Ranals.
The structure is made from sheet metal on a rectangular steel frame. Because it may be intriguing to kids or others looking for mischief, officials suggested placing a plaque near the structure discouraging park visitors from attempting to mount the sculpture.
“It certainly is different. I look forward to it being installed,” said Garbarino.
Addiego agreed, and thanks the anonymous donor who offered the sculpture to the city.
“It’s a great donor. Thank you to whoever is so kind,” he said.
