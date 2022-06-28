Belmont Mayor Julia Mates and Councilmember Warren Lieberman are running this November to serve as the city’s first at-large mayor under its new district elections rules.
Mates, the first Asian American mayor, announced her candidacy Monday with endorsements and support from county and local officials, including three on the Belmont council. A Peninsula resident for 25 years, she highlighted her work in creating new housing, infrastructure improvements and pandemic recovery.
“I’ll continue to lead efforts to maintain Belmont’s amazing quality of life and to engage residents from every neighborhood in continuing to build an inclusive and welcoming city,” Mates said. “As a working mom, I know how important it is that we deliver programs and services that support our kids, families, and seniors.”
Lieberman confirmed he was running Monday as well. He sees the new mayoral role as uniting different viewpoints in the city and council and getting various views.
Lieberman touted his experience helping form the Belmont-San Carlos Fire Department, improving troubled city finances, rebuilding the new synthetic turf field at the Belmont North Sports Complex, rebuilding infrastructure, and playing a major role in putting Measure I on the ballot in 2016. He pledged to listen to public input and engage both sides on city issues.
“My focus is what can I do for Belmont. I’ve been on the council for 17 years. I want to use that experience to make sure we go in the right direction,” Lieberman said.
Belmont’s directly elected mayor will serve a two-year term and represent the entire city, with the first elections in November. Earlier this year, the Belmont council voted to move away from its at-large system to a district-based election after being threatened with legal action to force the move. Its current at-large system allows residents to vote for all councilmembers. The district system will only allow residents to vote for someone in their district. The new system has four districts and one at-large mayor.
Endorsements for Mates include Assemblymember Kevin Mullin; County Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley and supervisors Carole Groom, Dave Pine and Warren Slocum; Belmont Vice Mayor Tom McCune; Former Belmont Treasurer John Violet; Belmont councilmembers Davina Hurt and Charles Stone; Belmont-Redwood Shores School District President Sam Leinbach, Vice President Jim Howard, and BRSSD trustees Rahila Passi and Suvarna Bhopale.
