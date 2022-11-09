San Mateo’s Districts 1 and 3 appear on their way to be represented by Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom, while most incumbents in other city races look set to retain their seats.
In the hotly contested San Mateo District 3 race to represent the Central, Sunnybrae, 19th Avenue Park and Bay Meadows neighborhoods, Newsom has a lead on Sarah Fields, with 1,007 votes, or 46.43%, while Fields has 897 votes, or 41.36%, according to semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office. Sergio Zygmunt got 265 votes, or 12.22%. Newsom ran to increase transparency and communication, advocating for a housing approach that prioritizes more affordable and workforce housing that protects the city’s character. Newsom is the Sunnybrae Neighborhood Association vice president and San Mateo Personnel Board vice chair.
“I feel very good,” Newsom said Tuesday night. “However, it is way too early to call. It’s a tough race.”
Fields, a Parks and Recreation commissioner, was looking forward to seeing more results over the next several days as all the votes are counted.
“I am still optimistic about the results,” Fields said. “I’m in a strong second, and I’m proud of San Mateo for turning out,” Fields said.
San Mateo’s District 5 race remains within around 20 votes as of Tuesday night, with Adam Loraine holding a slim advantage with 1,482 votes, or 50.36%, over Rod Linhares with 1,461 votes, or 49.64%. Loraine serves on the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, while Linhares is a San Mateo Library Board Trustee. Linhares’ stance on reproductive freedom under Proposition 1, which he recently said he could not support, was an issue raised by Loraine’s supporters. District 5 is the Beresford Hillsdale neighborhood.
District 1 race saw Diaz Nash beat out Nick Atkeson. Diaz Nash has 2,307 votes, or 70.16%, while Atkeson got 981 votes, or 29.84%. District 1 includes San Mateo Park, Baywood, Aragon and Hayward Park. Diaz Nash, a Library Board trustee, campaigned on safer neighborhoods, disaster preparedness, fixing aging streets, building workforce housing and responsible financial management.
“I am so excited about receiving these initial results,” Diaz Nash said. “I’m really happy that the vision and track record we presented to the community has been accepted and endorsed.”
Belmont
Belmont Mayor Julia Mates emerged as the likely winner in Belmont’s first at-large mayoral election over Councilmember Warren Lieberman. Mates received 2,418 votes, or 63.83%, while Lieberman got 1,370 votes, or 36.17% Belmont recently switched to district elections that include four districts and the fifth council seat occupied by the at-large mayor serving a two-year term. Mates has served on the council since 2018, focusing on public safety, development and revitalizing the future downtown area.
“I’m really excited about these initial returns,” Mates said. “I hope we can continue the momentum.”
In District 1, Planning Commissioner Gina Latimerlo has a lead over Realtor Michael Craig to represent East Belmont. Latimerlo has 417 votes, or 58.65%, while Craig received 294 votes, or 41.35%. In District 3, Robin Pang-Maganaris ran unopposed.
Foster City
In the crowded Foster City Council race, challengers Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel appear to have edged out Mayor Richa Awasthi to win the two council seats up for grabs in a field of five, though the race is still too close to call. Jimenez has 2,185 votes, or 28.18%, Kiesel got 1,914 votes, or 24.68%, Awasthi received 1,796 votes, or 23.16%. Evan Adams received 1,417 votes, or 18.27%, with David Melchner at 443 votes, or 5.71%. Awasthi was first elected in 2018 and became mayor in 2021.
Redwood City
In Redwood City District 6, incumbent Councilmember Diane Howard emerged as the decisive winner over businessman Jerome Madigan, with 1,373 votes, or 75.77%, while Madigan got 439 votes, or 24.23%. Howard has served on the council for several terms on and off since the 1990s. District 6 represents the Mt. Carmel, Central, Woodside Plaza, Roosevelt and Eagle Hill neighborhoods. District 2 saw Margaret Becker holding a narrow lead over Chris Sturken and Alison Madden. Becker has 443 votes, or 42.03%, Sturken 400 votes, or 37.95%, and Madden with 211 votes, or 20.02%. District 2 represent Downtown, Centennial and Bair Island neighborhoods. In District 5, Kaia Eakin ran unopposed.
San Carlos
In the race for three San Carlos seats, incumbents Sara McDowell and Adam Rak appear headed to reelection, while newcomer Pranita Venkatesh, an Economic Development Advisory commissioner, appears set to join them. McDowell finished with 4,234 votes, or 30.50%; Rak has 3,854 votes, or 27.86% and Venkatesh got 2,839 votes, or 20.45% John Durkin got 1,977 votes, or 14.24%, while Alex Kent 979 votes or 7.05%
South San Francisco
South San Francisco council incumbents also had a good night, with councilmembers Mark Addiego and Eddie Flores winning reelection. Addiego got 1,089 votes, or 69.19%, and defeated challenger Angelique Presidente, who received 485 votes, or 30.81%. Flores got 455 votes, or 53.15%, while Tom Carney received 316 votes, or 36.92%, and Brittany Burgo, who received 85 votes or 9.93%. Addiego will represent District 1, which is made up of half of Sunshine Gardens and half of Winston Manor neighborhoods. Flores will represent District 5 voters from Old Town, Diamond Heights, South San Francisco Industrial, Mayfair Village and Francisco Terrace. Incumbent Vice Mayor Buenaflor Nicolas ran unopposed in District 3, made up of the Sign Hill, Sterling Terrace, Downtown and Orange Memorial Park neighborhoods.
San Bruno
In the four-person District 1 race in San Bruno, Sandy Alvarez has the advantage over Jeffrey Tong, John Strazzarino and Jeremy Sarnecky to represent Pacific Heights, Rollingwood and neighborhoods near Skyline Boulevard. Alvarez has 661 votes, or 39.30%, Tong 493 votes, or 29.31%, Sarnecky 303 votes, or 18.01% and Strazzarino 225 votes, or 13.38%. In District 4, incumbent Marty Medina is leading with 446 votes, or 57.92%. Medina faced Auros Harman, chair of the San Bruno Planning Commission, who got 324 votes, or 42.08% Mayor Rico Medina ran uncontested for a two-year seat as at-large mayor.
Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock appears to have won reelection to her seat in District 4 over candidates Bill Balson and David Eblovi. Ruddock received 364 votes, or 50.98%, while Balson got 276 votes, or 38.66%, while Eblovi got 74 votes, or 10.36%. Ruddock campaigned on her experience of eight previous years on the council and work strengthening the city’s finances, downtown businesses and housing while in office. In District 1, Councilmember Robert Brownstone won after running unopposed.
Millbrae
In Millbrae, nonprofit director Angelina Cahalan has a lead over former mayor Wayne Lee in the race for District 2, representing residents around St. Dunstan’s, Lomita School, Landing Lane and downtown. Cahalan got 286 votes, or 58.37%, while Lee got 204 votes, or 41.63% Maurice Goodman, a San Mateo County Community College District trustee, won in District 4 over write-in candidate Dzuong Trung Nguyen.
Burlingame
Mayor Ricardo Ortiz and Vice Mayor Michael Brownrigg ran uncontested and Peter Stevenson saw his opponent drop out in their races for districts 1, 3 and 5, respectively.
Result updates
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 8, which included votes by mail received by Election Day, and all ballots received at voting centers. Later results will include votes received after Election Day. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.