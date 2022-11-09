Lisa Diaz Nash

Lisa Diaz Nash
Robert Newsom

Robert Newsom

San Mateo’s Districts 1 and 3 appear on their way to be represented by Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom, while most incumbents in other city races look set to retain their seats.

In the hotly contested San Mateo District 3 race to represent the Central, Sunnybrae, 19th Avenue Park and Bay Meadows neighborhoods, Newsom has a lead on Sarah Fields, with 1,007 votes, or 46.43%, while Fields has 897 votes, or 41.36%, according to semiofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday by the San Mateo County Elections Office. Sergio Zygmunt got 265 votes, or 12.22%. Newsom ran to increase transparency and communication, advocating for a housing approach that prioritizes more affordable and workforce housing that protects the city’s character. Newsom is the Sunnybrae Neighborhood Association vice president and San Mateo Personnel Board vice chair.

