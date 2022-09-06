Two Santa Clara officials are under investigation for allegedly accepting a gift from the San Francisco 49ers football team, which they say was an informational tour they took as part of their city leadership duties.

Councilmembers Karen Hardy and Raj Chahal are accused of accepting a gift visit to the 49ers stadium, as the city was negotiating the terms of a multi-million dollar settlement for a costly legal battle over the management of Levi’s Stadium where the team plays.

