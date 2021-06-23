The San Francisco Giants have partnered with the city to encourage their fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by giving away tickets, the team and city officials said in a joint announcement Wednesday.
Starting on Friday, residents who get vaccinated at one of 15 select vaccination sites throughout the city will get Giants vouchers that are redeemable for two tickets for select games happening between July and September.
The free tickets are being given out first-come, first-served, while supplies last, team officials said.
The giveaway is part of Major League Baseball’s campaign, Vaccinate at the Plate, which aims to increase vaccination levels nationwide.
Appointments and drop-in opportunities at the eligible vaccination sites are widely available, according to city officials. The eligible sites include Chinatown Public Health Center at 1490 Mason St.; Moscone Center South at 747 Howard St.; Glide Foundation at 330 Ellis St.; Larkin Street Youth Services 134 Golden Gate Ave.; First Union Missionary Baptist Church at 1001 Webster St.; the Bayview site at 90 Kiska Road; the Bayview site at 1800 Oakdale Ave.; City of Dreams at 1030 Oakdale St.; the Lakeview-Ocean View Merced Heights Ingleside location at 50 Broad St.; Maxine Hall Health Center at 1181 Golden Gate Ave.; Southeast Health Center at 2401 Keith St.; Burton High School at 400 Mansell St.; the Mission site at 24th and Capp streets; the Visitacion Valley site at 1099 Sunnydale Ave.; and the Excelsior site at 20 Norton St.
More information about vaccinations can be found at https://sf.gov/getvaccinated or (628) 652-2700.
