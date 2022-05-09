SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is buying a record label following its acquisition of a management agency.
The school said Monday it had bought Pentatone Music, adding to a portfolio that includes Opus 3 Artists, which it purchased in October 2020.
"Bringing Pentatone in–house creates an extraordinary backdrop to explore new ideas for performing, recording and distributing music," conservatory president David Stull said in a statement.
Pentatone is based Baarn, Netherlands, and will have access to the conservatory's recording studio in San Francisco. The label will record a performance of the National Brass Ensemble, of which Stull is executive director, conducted by San Francisco Symphony music director Esa-Pekka Salonen and will work with students at the conservatory's 2023 winter term.
Large classical labels such as Deutsche Grammophon, Decca and Sony have sharply curtailed new classical recordings in recent decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.