Bay Area health officers urge people to protect themselves against the monkeypox virus, which spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids, such as through crowded settings or sexual contact.
The alert from nine health jurisdictions comes as cases — which appear in individuals as distinctive rashes and sores that can look like blisters or pimples — continue to emerge in the Bay Area, the nation and the globe. Monkeypox is not new, but this is the first time the virus has spread in so many countries at once, health officials said.
Most cases of monkeypox resolve on their own, though they can be serious. The illness often begins with flu-like symptoms before the emergence of a rash and may last for two to four weeks. A post-exposure vaccination is available through health care providers, according to health officials.
Many of the cases currently appearing are within networks of self-identified gay and bisexual men, trans people, and men who have sex with men. People in these networks are currently at higher risk, though people of any sexual orientation or gender identity can become infected and spread monkeypox. Public awareness is important as the disease could spread within potentially larger groups or networks of people, according to health officials.
As of today, there are no reported cases of monkeypox in San Mateo County. Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with monkeypox, should contact their health care provider or be evaluated at the nearest emergency department.
More information about monkeypox can be found at cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Monkeypox-Questions-and-Answers.aspx.
