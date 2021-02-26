Need some extra Zen in your life? Look no further than Zen the cat. Zen is a 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair with mesmerizing azure eyes and gloriously soft orange and white fur. Like his namesake, Zen prefers a quiet and peaceful home. He’s quite shy at the moment and would do best in a home with no children over the age of 12 or other animals. Zen is simply hoping to connect with someone who is patient, understanding and willing to give him some time to come out of his shell. Once he’s comfortable, this sweet cat will make a purrfect gentle companion. Ready for some feline tranquility? Ask for Zen ID# A882740. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment only. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Zen.
