Buzz is eager to be an adventuring space ranger in a new home. Buzz is an adult neutered male short haired rabbit who is friendly, playful and active. He enjoys exploring and dining on leafy greens. Buzz is exceptionally social and likes to be the life of the party. This fun-loving bunny isn’t shy at all and will waltz right up to you for pets and attention. Additionally, Buzz’s adoption fees are currently waived. Seeking a rabbit friend to go to infinity and beyond? Ask for Buzz ID# A894736. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Buzz. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- COVID-19 rates continue to fall with San Mateo County health officials weighing new action this week
- 90-unit condo building approved in Burlingame
- Big YouTube HQ expansion OK’d in San Bruno
- Millbrae eyeing temporary ban on artificial turf
- Several injured in shooting into Redwood City restaurant
- Man charged with murder in Millbrae Safeway case
- Two arrested after looking into cars in Millbrae
- New mixed-use development in works for downtown San Mateo
- Redwood City acupuncturist found guilty in sexual assault case
- Suspect killed in shootout with officers on LA-area freeway
Images
Videos
Commented
- Matt Grocott’s column (39)
- So proud of our President Biden (39)
- United in the face of terror (36)
- The affordable spending act (33)
- Is cannabis a Hail Mary for San Mateo County's agriculture? (25)
- The same old same old (22)
- Biden’s accomplishment (21)
- Why California crises don’t get resolved (20)
- Trump made the country worse (20)
- Not enough problems? (20)
- Wear a mask to get through this (19)
- Equity (17)
- Two conclusions about politicians (15)
- The very model of a modern American general (14)
- Individual’s rights (14)
- Republicans exposed (14)
- My commitment to sustainable beef production (13)
- Replacement needed for Grocott (11)
- Something important you probably haven’t heard about (9)
- Second sex offender found in San Mateo County-owned senior housing (9)
- The recall’s wasted money (8)
- Our country is worse off (8)
- San Mateo’s homeless (8)
- Assault on single-family zoned neighborhoods (7)
- Progressive conservatism (7)
- Why are people not getting vaccinated? (7)
- San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos denies he is a part of Oath Keepers (7)
- My two sons: Story two, our youngest (7)
- Teenage girls should listen to their fathers (7)
- Vaccine skeptics and derision (6)
- My two sons: Story one about our oldest (5)
- Taxing your home (5)
- Follow science and not politics (5)
- Local 39 retains health care benefits during strike (5)
- High cost of gas to electric conversion (4)
- Foster City exploring ways to cull its geese population (4)
- Compliments and beauty standards (4)
- Deputies use magnet to disarm suicidal man in San Carlos (4)
- Old and new traitors (4)
- Distrust (3)
- Sad state of affairs (3)
- An at-large San Mateo mayor worth exploring (3)
- The color of recovery is green (3)
- Addressing climate change (3)
- No vaccine passports (3)
- Pretzel logic (3)
- Larry Elder for governor (3)
- Just housing (3)
- Whither Ralston Hall? Future in question (3)
- Did we just overlook a tax increase? (3)
- San Mateo County Community College District sharpens focus on equity (3)
- Sorry Mark (3)
- Taking away local control on housing (2)
- Has Biden become Trump? (2)
- Housing is a focus in discussion for new Block 21 development in San Mateo (2)
- San Mateo County’s homeless housing plans move ahead (2)
- Vote ‘No’ on the upcoming recall election (2)
- Kudos to the courage of the San Mateo Daily Journal (2)
- Millbrae aims for cultural inclusion, equity committee (2)
- Belmont receives district elections letter (2)
- Criteria set for lifting mask mandate (2)
- Three-ring circus (2)
- San Mateo Union High School District split on vaccine rules (2)
- San Mateo loses ruling on housing (2)
- Save the Mickelson pool (2)
- Let’s talk about bike lanes (2)
- Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up (2)
- The benefits of an at-large mayor (2)
- South San Francisco seeks ways to further protect tenants (2)
- San Mateo eyes tax increases (2)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (2)
- Democrats and infrastructure negotiations (2)
- Let’s keep people in their homes (2)
- Lots of issues facing California (2)
- Foster City Council may hire interim city manager (2)
- 90-unit condo building approved in Burlingame (2)
- Let’s hear it for Matt Grocott (2)
- Once more for those in the back: District elections are good for democracy (2)
- Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims (1)
- What a waste (1)
- District elections in Millbrae (1)
- New Redwood City online news source preps for debut (1)
- Biden needs to own Afghanistan decision (1)
- Edward John Moody (1)
- County hospital (1)
- Belmont’s NDNU to sell its campus to Stanford (1)
- The cultural war abyss (1)
- Newsom’s bad judgment (1)
- By the people (1)
- San Mateo new bicycle project facing neighborhood scrutiny (1)
- San Mateo County mask mandate remains for now (1)
- California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren (1)
- New vax policy for San Mateo Union High School District? (1)
- Breakthrough infections on rise in San Mateo County (1)
- Effort renews for second transbay corridor (1)
- Why are we adding offices in San Mateo when we need housing? (1)
- Be mindful of COVID’s impact on our children (1)
- National debt and tax evasion by the wealthy (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Google cracks down on climate change denial by targeting ads
- US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions
- CA-Gov-RecChoice-Sum
- Pipeline anchor strike may have occurred months before spill
- Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
- Sam Burns in contention in Las Vegas week after victory
- IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban
- Giants righty Johnny Cueto not on NL Division Series roster
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
The Democratic Party had rejected Joe Biden for president since 1988. That says it all, doesn't it.
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.