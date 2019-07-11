SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT DEALS WITH SEVERE COURT REPORTER SHORTAGE. The San Mateo County Superior Court provides official court reporters to transcribe the verbatim record of court proceedings in certain cases. However, effective July 8, 2019, due to a severe court reporter shortage, and by a July 5, 2019, order of Presiding Judge Jonathan E. Karesh, the court no longer provides official court reporters for the following calendars: misdemeanor out of custody arraignment calendars; misdemeanor pretrial conference calendars, including domestic violence pretrials; the misdemeanor dispo/confirm calendar; misdemeanor cases in collaborative courts, such as Drug Court, DUI Court, Bridges, Pathways and Military Diversion Court; the misdemeanor domestic violence review calendar; the misdemeanor Penal Code 1370 calendar; and the misdemeanor Call Jury Trial calendar.
COURT SEEKS COURT REPORTERS. The court is seeking qualified candidates for multiple full-time Official Court Reporter positions. Court reporters stenotype a verbatim record of courtroom proceedings and provide general support to the assigned judge related to the official record. Court reporters work in any court department, including but not limited to, arraignment calendars, family law, civil and criminal trials, law and motion, juvenile and preliminary hearings, in any of the court’s locations throughout San Mateo County. Duties may include, but are not limited to, the following: Attend courtroom sessions to record court proceedings. Prepare verbatim transcripts of court proceedings including testimony, objections, rulings, pleas and sentences. Read aloud court reporting notes at the request of the court. Certify the accuracy of court transcripts. Prepare indexes of witnesses and exhibits and file official transcripts with the court. Operate a variety of office equipment including computers and printers. Respond to requests and inquiries from litigants. Perform related duties as assigned.
COURT REPORTER CERTIFICATION AND COMPENSATION. Candidates for the court reporter position should have experience transcribing a full range of courtroom proceedings, be familiar with real time reporting, and possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. Certification and/or experience with real time is highly desired. If you are interested in working with the San Mateo Superior Court, the per diem rate for pro tem court reporters is: Full Day: $425.92 and Half Day: $212.96. A 5% differential will be applied for court certified Realtime. A 10% differential will be applied for state certified Realtime.
FOR MORE INFORMATION. Please contact Virginia Bottarini @ (650) 261-5024 or email vbottarini@sanmateocourt.org with any questions. More information may be found at https://www.sanmateocourt.org/general_info/court_news_and_notices/
Susan E. Cohn is a member of the State Bar of California. She may be contacted at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.