Diana Robledo and Vasav Swaminathan, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 15, 2021.
Samantha and Nicholas Price, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 18, 2021.
Sarah and Evan Cohen, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 19, 2021.
Iliana and Patrick Parsons, of Hayward, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 21, 2021.
Maureen Feeny and Daniel Berkenstock, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 21, 2021.
Jennifer and Aidan McCormick, of Moss Beach, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Jan. 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.