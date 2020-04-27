Happy painted rocks

Jordyn Nawrocki, a seventh grader at Burlingame Intermediate School, feeling the COVID-19 restlessness, started painting rocks she found on a nearby trail. She hid them in the neighborhood for fun to see if they’d be moved the following day. She never expected all the compliments posted on Nextdoor about how happy it made people to find them. She recruited her friend Nico and they’re painting together over FaceTime and sharing updates on Instagram @happypaintedrocks as a way of spreading cheer.
