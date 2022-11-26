Aquila.jpg
We continue to observe the night sky in the west around 7 p.m. We’ll continue to observe the constellation of Aquila but it’s slightly shifted to the right or to the north.

Aquila, in Latin, means “eagle.” To spot Aquila, look for a set a stars that pretty close together in the northwest, where one is brighter than the other. The brighter star is called Altair and the other star, that is to the right, or north of it, is Tarazed or Tarazet.

