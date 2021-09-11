Burlingame 17, Sacred Heart Cathedral 7
Junior running back Lukas Habelt scored both touchdowns for the Panthers (3-0), who won their third straight non-league game to start the season at home against Sacred Heart Cathedral (1-2).
Yerba Buena 34, Mills 33
The Vikings (0-3) had a chance to win it in Thursday action, but Yerba Buena (1-1) blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt on the game’s final play. Alphonse Ortega was a workhorse for Mills, rushing 254 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns while totaling nine tackles and an interception on defense.
Sequoia 21, Capuchino 7
Jaymason Howard rushed for two touchdowns and Jack Kern caught the other as the Ravens (1-2) claimed their first victory of the season at home over Capuchino (1-2).
Hillsdale 42, El Camino 0
The Fighting Knights (2-1) scored 35 points in the first half while the defense recorded their first shutout since 2019 against winless El Camino (0-3). Makoa Au Tou rushed for four touchdowns, Jesse Saldana ran for another and Liam Smith aired one out the other TD to Zach Leighton.
The King’s Academy 20, Homestead 19
TKA (1-2) earned its first win of the season in a close one Thursday against Homestead. Jeaden Underwood enjoyed a big night for the Knights, carrying 27 times for 171 yards while senior Zach Denis totaled 18 tackles on defense.
In other action
Aragon (1-2) earned its first win of season 41-7 over Woodside (1-2); San Mateo (2-0) emerged with a 28-21 win over Carlmont (1-2) in a battle of unbeaten squads; and unbeaten Terra Nova (3-0) rolled to a 34-0 shutout at home over Jefferson (0-2).
