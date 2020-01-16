The Skyline College women’s basketball team is channeling its inner “Hoosiers.” Despite playing just six players Wednesday against No. 7-ranked Chabot, the Lady Trojans overcame a late 8-point deficit on their home court to earn a 56-52 victory.
“And that’s kind of how we’ve been rolling,” Skyline head coach Chris Watters said of the abbreviated roster.
Fatigue doesn’t seem to be an issue. This marks the fourth win in a row for Skyline, including consecutive wins over Coast Conference North powerhouses, including last Friday’s triumph over City College of San Francisco.
“Anytime you can beat two perennial powers … you go back-to-back on them, you’ll take it,” Watters said.
Skyline (3-0 Coast North, 14-7 overall) trailed 48-40 with six minutes remaining but closed out the night on a 16-4 run. Olga Faasolo scored back-to-back layups by driving the baseline down the stretch. She went on to score a team-high 18 points.
Jalene Parangan added 17 points, while center Nicole Brunicardi grabbed 15 rebounds. Watters credited his defense for working tirelessly down the stretch, running shooters off the 3-point line and forcing them to drive, which ran off a lot of the clock, Watters said.
“I think they showed some high basketball IQ on the defensive end,” Watters said.
Chabot (0-2, 14-6) has now lost two straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.