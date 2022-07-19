Not to be mean, but Joe Garibaldi, San Mateo National U11 All-Star manager, wanted his team to show no mercy and hang a 10-run, mercy-rule win over District 45’s Mt. Eden All-Stars in the 11-and-under Section 3 loser’s bracket final.
Playing its third game in as many days, National went out and scored early and often, using a five-run second and a four-run third to propel it to a four-inning, 11-1 mercy-rule win.
“We’re going to the ‘ship! We’re going to the ’ship!” the National players were chanting as they huddled up for their post-game team meeting.
On the line was a spot in the championship series, where National has to beat District 57’s Bollinger Canyon-San Ramon twice to win the title and advance to the Division 2 state championship tournament.
Game 1 of the Section 3 championship series begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at San Mateo National’s field at Lakeshore Park. An ‘if necessary’ game would be played Wednesday at the same location.
If National is to pull off the feat, they’ll have to win four games in four days. With Monday’s victory, it’s halfway there.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Garibaldi said. “They love it (playing every day). They’re winning and seeing success because of their hard work.”
San Mateo leadoff hitter Jackson Alvarez paced the offense, which saw National pound out 14 hits. Alvarez went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored as cashed in rallies in the second and third innings.
“He’s a fantastic leadoff hitter,” Garibardi said. “He puts the ball in play.”
Already lead 2-0 on first-inning RBIs from Carter Barbera and Henry Benham, National broke the game open in the second. With Camilo Guillen on third after legging out an infield hit and Carter Seydel on first on a fielder’s choice, Alvarez came to the plate. On an 0-2 count he hit a dying line drive to left that the left fielder could not handle, skipping past him on the short-hop and Alvarez off to the races.
Having already chased home Guillen and Seydel, Alvarez took a hard turn around third before Garibaldi initially threw up the stop sign.
But when the shortstop faked a throw home, the ball slipped out of his hand spiked into the infield dirt. Alvarez broke for the plate and easily beat the throw to score all three runs.
Gavin Thompson then manufactured his own run. He drew a walk, went to second on a passed ball, took third on a wild pitch and scored on the back end of delayed double steal.
A Benham RBI singled capped the five-run rally and National led 5-0.
“We hit really good,” Alvarez said. “It felt really good.”
Alvarez was at it again in the third and it was the bottom of the order that set up the rally again. Toby Gray and Seydel had back-to-back singles. During Alvarez’s ensuing at-bat, Gray came home on a wild pitch before Alvarez connected for a run-scoring double to the fence in center.
Alvarez would end up scoring on an error for the third run of the inning, but it was Barbera’s run on a steal of home that gave National its 11th run and a little room for error.
San Mateo needed it when Mt. Eden scratched out a run in the top of the third, but National did not let the team from across the San Mateo Bridge get another to extend the game.
The National pitching duo of Benham and Alvarez made sure of that as they combined to limit Mt. Eden to one run on one hit while striking out nine
Benham worked the first two innings, allowing no hits, while striking out four and walking two. Alvarez pitched the final two frames, giving up an unearned run on one hit as he fanned five of the nine batters he faced.
“Benham was great. He has a nice slider he likes to throw,” Garibardi said. “Alvarez hits his locations.”
Garibaldi said both guys would be available to pitch if San Mateo can push the championship series to Wednesday night. Even so, he said he still had some strong options for Tuesday series opener.
The San Mateo offense was far from a one-man show. Barbera went 3 for 3 with a double, RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Benham was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Gray was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
“Offensively, from our first scrimmage, this team puts the ball in play,” Garibaldi said. “We’re going to make [defenses] make plays.”
