After San Mateo National’s loss in the opening game of the Section 3 Little League All-Stars 11-and-under tournament, manager Joe Giribaldi shared some optimistic words.
“There’s a lot of baseball left,” said Giribaldi.
National bounced back in a Sunday elimination game with an 11-1 win over Fremont-Centerville. Next up for the host team at Lakeshore Park is an elimination game Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Mt. Eden.
National fell to the elimination bracket Saturday, after a tough start followed by an energetic comeback, losing 8-6 to Bollinger Canyon on Saturday in the tourney opener.
Even before the first pitch, enthusiasm was high in the National dugout at Martens Field. In the first inning, their cheering — a passionate rendition of the Seven Nation Army baseline — was loud enough to earn a reprimand from the officials.
However, Bollinger Canyon put up four runs in the first three innings, putting a damper on National’s spirits. Canyon’s Evan Phinney, Jay Murai, Tucker Klatt, and Brendan Yakulis batted in a run each.
“They’re learning how to sort of take adversity … and handle it,” said Joe Giribaldi. “When they’re down, sometimes they get a little down.”
National didn’t let their spirits sink too low for a comeback, though. In the bottom of the third, Dean Giribaldi cracked a big hit into center field to send two runners home. The next batter, Carter Barbera, slammed another hit into left field, ushering Dean Giribaldi into home plate for another RBI.
Suddenly, Bollinger Canyon’s four-run lead had been whittled down to just one run, and they were starting to look nervous.
“The wheels came off,” said Brian Green, San Mateo National’s 12-and-under manager, as he watched from behind home plate.
In the bottom of the third, after a pitching change from Bollinger Canyon, National’s Henry Benham let fly with another RBI. He then stole second and then home, pushing National into the lead by one run. In one inning, National had come back from a four-run deficit to lead what had turned into a very close game.
Team spirit was now back to full force in National players and parents alike, but Bollinger Canyon took the lead back in the top of the fourth when Mikey Wong slammed a two-run homer past center field. Brandon Manivong added a two-run home run in the sixth for Bollinger Canyon.
Tensions were high by the bottom of the sixth as National sought to close the three-run gap and tie the game. Cries of “Rally!” came from the dugout before the first batter stepped up to the plate.
After two walks and two outs, catcher Tobias Gray stole third base to loud cheers from his teammates. Gavin Thompson followed up by batting him home for a final score of 8-6. The team cheered on their teammates until the final out, a full-count strikeout from Bollinger Canyon’s Manivong.
“They really battled this game hard,” said Joe Giribaldi. “They saw some really good pitching from the other side … and they battled and tried to fight to the very end.”
National knew before their game that they would be up against tough competition. Bollinger Canyon were last year’s 10-and-under state champions and are currently undefeated.
“They play with a lot of confidence,” said Joe Giribaldi.
The tourney is double-elimination, meaning that National is still in the running. Moving into Sunday’s game, Joe Giribaldi said he wanted his team to focus on keeping a positive mindset.
“They’re a good baseball team,” he said. “I just don’t want them to forget that.”
In addition to keeping players’ spirits up, said Joe Giribaldi, it’s important for coaches and parents to make sure their players are safe and healthy during long tournaments.
Little League tournaments set strict pitch counts to protect against arm and shoulder injuries, so pitchers rotate often. Pitching for National this game was Barbera, Thompson, Benham, and Dean Giribaldi.
