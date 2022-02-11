WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Westmoor 46, Terra Nova 45
The Rams (3-7 PAL North, 7-14 overall) played spoiler in dramatic fashion, overtaking Terra Nova in the fourth quarter. Westmoor trailed 30-18 at the half, but climbed the mountain for a thrilling comeback, scoring the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds on a baseline layup by senior Carlo Pulido. Trey Knight hit three 3s and finished with a game-high 13 points for the Rams, while Noah Cote added 12. Dominic Tuiasosopo led the Tigers with 11 points.
The Tigers (7-4, 12-10), who entered play riding a five-game winning streak, had a chance to take sole possession of second place in the PAL North Division. But the loss leaves them tied with Jefferson with one game to play.
Jefferson 61, South San Francisco 17
The Grizzlies (7-4 PAL North, 15-8 overall) snapped a two-game losing streak, cruising to victory at South City. Jeff doubled up the Warriors in the first quarter and never looked back, with game-high scorer Myles Solanoy racking up 17 points, the same total posted by the entire Warriors (5-6, 11-11) team. Mateo Costiniano added 11 points for Jeff. With the win, the Grizzlies move back into a second-place tie with Terra Nova in the PAL North Division standings.
El Camino 57, Oceana 49
Jonathon Claybon scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Colts (5-5 PAL North, 11-9 overall) past Oceana. The Sharks jumped out to a 13-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Claybon and company took over in the second. Josh Harold added 15 points for El Camino, while Dylan Sanford scored 14 to pace Oceana (0-12, 4-20).
Carlmont 70, Capuchino 59
A fast and furious fourth quarter left the Scots (9-1 PAL South, 14-5 overall) on top, after they outscored the Mustangs 24-22 over the closing eight minutes. Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves scored a game-high 23 points, including four 3s, for Carlmont, while Nate Wong and Lucas Vigil scored 10 apiece. Four Mustangs (5-5, 14-7) scored in double digits, led by Nick Caruso with 15 points. With the win, Carlmont remains in first place in the PAL South Division, maintain a one game lead in the loss column ahead of Menlo-Atherton and Burlingame.
Menlo-Atherton 71, Hillsdale 44
The Bears (9-2 PAL South, 15-6 overall) played in front their largest home crown since before the pandemic, and gave the fans a treat with a 71-point explosion, their biggest single-game output of the season. Junior guard Jalen William scored a team-high 18 points, including three 3s, for M-A. Hillsdale (5-6, 9-14) junior Dante Hauser led all scorers with 19 points.
Burlingame 66, Sequoia 51
The Panthers (8-2 PAL South, 16-5 overall) went on a 22-4 run in the second quarter to take the game in hand, paced by 17 points from senior Jacob Yamagishi. Sean Richardson added 15 and Tyler Mausehund added 13 for Burlingame. The Ravens (3-8, 6-16) have now dropped five straight.
San Mateo 47, Mills 39
Mills opened on a 16-9 run in the first quarter, but the Bearcats (4-6 PAL South, 10-12 overall) outscored the Vikings 27-13 in the second half to claim their second victory of the week, beating Burlingame Monday night. Tyler Spitzer-Wu knocked down three 3s en route to a game-high 17 points. Mills (1-9, 3-19) was led by Shane Williams with nine points.
Aragon 59, at Woodside 48
The Dons (6-5 PAL South, 9-12 overall) were clinging to a 2-point led after three quarters but outscored the Wildcats 23-14 in the final stanza. Amrit Sharma score 14 for Aragon, while Lucas Yoo added 13, including three 3s, and Logan Wall had 12. Woodside (3-8, 4-18) was paced by Nick Nelson, who matched the game-high with 14 points.
Girls’ basketball
El Camino 46, Oceana 16
The Lady Colts (8-3 PAL North, 15-8 overall) were led by Kayla Ikuma’s 10 points to sink the Sharks. El Camino held Oceana (1-11, 4-15) to single digits in every quarter.
Westmoor 47, Terra Nova 22
Patricia Ann Reyes paced the Rams (5-3 PAL North, 8-9 overall) with 13 points in a landslide win over Terra Nova (4-3, 7-6). Isabella Valencia added 12 points for Westmoor, while Jazmynn Sciancalepore-Garcia scored 11. Jaidyn Goodin and Jalyn Dominguez led the Tigers with seven points apiece.
Jefferson 62, South City 35
BrookLynn Daniels scored a game-high 14 points, while freshman Grace Wang drilled three 3s to add 11 as the Grizzles (7-4 PAL North, 15-7 overall). Jefferson led 26-22 at the half, but went on a 23-6 run in the third quarter. Ariyana Toney and Maliyah Smith totaled 10 points each for South City (1-8, 6-11).
Hillsdale 62, Menlo-Atherton 39
The Lady Knights (11-0 PAL South, 21-1 overall) clinched the PAL South Division crown outright, riding a 28-6 third quarter to a big victory. Bailey Fong totaled four 3s to score a game-high 22 points, while Kira Wilmurt added 16. Tess Statkiewicz led the Bears (4-7, 11-11) with 13 points. Hillsdale has now won 16 straight.
Aragon 66, Woodside 42
A big first quarter set the tone for the Lady Dons (8-3 PAL South, 12-10 overall), who outscored Woodside 24-7 in the opening period. Senior guard Jordan Beaumont went large for a game-high 25 points. Woodside (1-10, 2-10) senior Angie Sugar hit a pair of 3s and scored a team-high 20 points.
Burlingame 53, Sequoia 37
Elana Weisman totaled 15 points and Ava Uhrich added 11 to lead the Panthers (7-3 PAL South, 16-6 overall) to victory. The Ravens (3-8, 10-13) were paced by Aniyah Hall’s 14 points.
Capuchino 56, Carlmont 47
Reigning Daily Journal Athlete of the Week Melesunga Afeaki scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Mustangs (7-3 PAL South, 12-10 overall) to victory. Cap got off to a slow start as Carlmont opened up a 14-4 lead to start the game. Afeaki and senior forward Hailey Hoff, who splashed down for four 3s and 18 points, led the Cap comeback. The Scots (6-4, 11-10) were paced by Ale Nelson with 12 points.
Mills 60, San Mateo 15
The Vikings (4-6 PAL South, 10-9 overall) opened on a 19-2 first-quarter run and kept throttling to a blowout victory over San Mateo (0-11, 3-20). Michelle Tang scored a game-high 11 points for Mills, while Janice Yung added 10.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Aragon 2, San Mateo 0
With two goals from Kevin Marroquin-Mayen and a loss by Burlingame, the Dons took outright control of first place in the PAL Bay Division. Marroquin-Mayen scored a goal in each half, first on an assist from Brendan Pineda, then with an assist from Alex Lopez. There is one game remaining on the PAL Bay schedule, and Aragon (6-1-2 PAL Bay, 20 points, 10-4-4 overall) now hold a 2-point advantage over Burlingame (18 points), after the Panthers fell Wednesday at Menlo-Atherton, 2-1. San Mateo (0-8-1, 5-10-3) is winless in nine league games this year, however it’s one draw impacted the Bay Division race as it came Jan. 26 against Burlingame.
South San Francisco 4, Hillsdale 2
In PAL Ocean action, the Warriors (7-2 PAL Ocean, 7-7-3 overall) shook up the standings thanks to an explosive first half. South City scored four goals before halftime, two apiece from Diego Arellano and Angel Castro, to earn the victory, three points in the league standings, and move into a first-place tie with Hillsdale (7-2, 12-5-1) with one game to play. Arellano was assisted by Fidel Jimenez on the game’s first score, then converted a penalty kick to make it 2-0. Each of Castro’s scores were unassisted. Hillsdale got two goals from Trey Reyes, first on an unassisted score then with an assist from Shay Quock.
By default, South City has already clinched at least a share of the PAL Ocean Division title as their Friday league finale is a predetermined forfeit by Westmoor, as the Rams folded their season two weeks ago. Hillsdale, in order to earn a co-championship, must win its Friday matchup at home against Capuchino.
Jefferson 5, Terra Nova 1
The second-place Grizzlies kept the pressure on the PAL Lake Division race with a dominant performance against Terra Nova. Victor Duarte scored twice for Jeff, while Esau Funas, Oscar Gonzalez and Jairo Gonzalez each added scores. With the win, the Grizzlies pull to within three points of first-place El Camino with one league game to play.
Carlmont 2, Woodside 2
The Scots (2-3-1 PAL Bay, 5-4-3 overall) rallied from two goals down at the half to earn a draw in an away match at Woodside (3-4-2, 9-6-2). Kotaro Kikuchi and Michael Tong each tallied goals for the Wildcats to front a comfortable 2-0 lead. Then Adrian Ruiz and the Scots went to work. Ruiz assisted on the first Carlmont goal from Hugo Gallegos, then scored the equalizer. Gallegos and Ruiz have been the one-two punch up front for Carlmont all season. Gallegos, a sophomore, lead the Scots in scoring with eight goals and 19 points on the year, while Ruiz, a senior, now has seven goals and 18 points.
Sequoia 4, Capuchino 1
Matthew Ruiz totaled two goals and an assist to lead the Ravens (4-3-2 PAL Ocean, 7-5-5 overall) to victory over Cap (1-5-2, 1-8-3). Gil Lopez added one goal and one assist, while Brian Shafer and Ben Schwartz also earned assists for Sequoia.
Oceana 3, Mills 1
With the game deadlocked 0-0 at the half, Brandon Cunningham, Mateo Pirz and Santino Baldassare each scored to front the Oceana (4-3 PAL Lake) attack in a win over Mills (4-3 PAL Lake). Pirz earned two assists as well, while Aidan Sterling assisted on Pirz’s goal. The Vikings’ lone score came from Ryan Kwok on an assist from John Mkritchyan.
