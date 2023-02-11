Despite its mythical mascot, the Design Tech boys’ soccer team has been the real deal in recent years.
The Dragons (10-1-1 PSAL North, 13-2-1 overall) wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at the Belmont Sports Complex against Cristo Rey-San Jose. It was a disappointing outcome for the Dragons, for sure, as a win would have given them their second Private School Athletic League North Division championship in three years.
Still, the small public charter school based in Redwood City enjoyed its winningest season ever. Design Tech recorded 10 wins in league play and 13 overall, both program records for a school founded in 2014, with the boys’ soccer team joining the PSAL in 2017-18.
“It’s interesting because the tryout before I came here was right at 20, 21 players,” said Joshua Kirkes, Design Tech’s fourth-year head coach. “That’s all that tried out. And then when I got there, I think it was their third year of soccer … we had over 30 kids try out that first year. So, it was a big change.”
Design Tech has just north of 550 students on campus. The Dragons carried 24 boys on the varsity roster this season.
The modern success that started in 2020-21 with the Dragons qualifying for the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs for the first time in program history was built around two current seniors — forward Brenon Kirkes and attacking midfielder Cameron Chen. Through 14 matches this season, Design Tech totaled 68 goals. Brenon Kirkes and Chen combined to score 54 of them, and also recorded 14 assists apiece.
“Oh my gosh, second to none,” Joshua Kirkes said. “No one connects better than those two. … They are really, really good at finding each other on that field.”
Brenon Kirkes dominated the PSAL leaderboard with a program-record 28 goals this season, giving him 75 in his career. Ranking second in the PSAL North is Cristo Rey senior Danilo Reece with 19 goals. Chen ranks third with 16.
“Honestly, irreplaceable,” Joshua Kirkes said of his two top graduating seniors. “I don’t see players of that caliber coming in right away. … We have a good framework coming in next year, but they’re going to be tough to replace.”
The 2020-21 PSAL North Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time All-PSAL North forward, Brenon Kirkes will surely add a fourth all-league nod after the vote at the league meeting in late February.
He also became the first soccer player in Design Tech’s brief history to commit to play in college. He is headed to the NCAA Division III program at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois for a Cardinals team that recorded a 17-1-4 overall record, along with an undefeated 7-0-1 mark in College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin play in 2022.
Brenon Kirkes has also proven something on an ironman, playing in all but two games in his four-year varsity career.
“He’s a solid forward,” Joshua Kirkes said.
Joshua Kirkes, a Foster City resident, has an extensive coaching resume spanning 20 years. He currently coaches in Exceptional Sports for special needs kids, and has previously coached Novato Youth Soccer, AYSO in Foster City, AYSO United and at Bowditch Middle School. Design Tech is his first high school coaching position.
While his team touts a few high-level club soccer players, Joshua Kirkes’ roster is a mix of advanced players and those learning the game. Because of the roster depth, he colloquially uses the term “redshirt” in reference to third-string players who don’t see the field much.
“It’s Bad News Bears, man,” Joshua Kirkes said.
With the Dragons outscoring opponents 69-14 this season, however, the lineup has seen a majority of its players get chances. Twelve players scored goals this season, three who didn’t score recorded assists, and two have played goalkeeper.
“We don’t try to pad the stats,” Joshua Kirkes said. “So, if we’re getting three, four goals ahead, we’re using an all-freshman team.”
With the PSAL North allotted just one CCS bid, the Dragons’ postseason fate came down to two matches with PSAL North champions Cristo Rey (9-0-2, 13-0-4). Design Tech lost the first head-to-head match Jan. 13 by a score of 1-0, with Cristo Rey scoring on a long shot in the 87th minute. When the teams met again Wednesday, the Dragons scored first with an early goal from Mateen Akhavein on a Brenon Kirkes assist. Cristo Rey scored later in the first half on a free kick from 22 yards out.
Despite Cristo Rey’s two goals against them this season, the Dragons were successful in a 4-2-3-1 formation, built on a foundation of central defenders in four-year varsity senior Lucas Crusick and versatile senior Josh Bingham.
Next season should prove a rebuilding challenge for Design Tech. Along with graduating its two top seniors, Joshua Kirkes said he is planning to step down as head coach following the season. Current assistant coach Graeme McMillan is in line to take over the program, with Joshua Kirkes planning to stay on as an assistant coach.
Joshua Kirkes, with McMillan on staff, took over a team in 2019-20 that scuffled through its first two seasons as an official program, totaling a 3-31-4 overall record prior to the coaching change. Since taking over, the two have gone on to lead the Dragons to a 34-17-2 record in four years.
“Because of that range (of player talent),” Joshua Kirkes said, “the challenge of coaching is to get them to play together and actually get them to perform.”
