It’s shaping up to be the year of the rivalry on the Peninsula community college baseball circuit. Previously aligned in different divisions, Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College will all play in the same Coast Conference North.
The teams will meet four times each this season when Coast North play opens in March.
Non-conference baseball play in the California Community College Athletic Association opened Friday, with all three San Mateo County teams on the road. Skyline traveled to Fresno City College to open with a 5-2 win. Cañada dropped its season opener 17-0 at Sacramento City College. CSM opened play Saturday with a 14-1 victory at Diablo Valley College.
The CSM Bulldogs (1-0 overall) banged out 16 hits at DVC, paced by a 3-for-6 debut of freshman Kodai Yaoita. The Canadian import from Victoria, British Columbia hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Christian Stapleton added a homer. JJ Ota (Serra), Danny Carnazzo, Nolan Ackerman and Korrey Siracusa had two hits apiece.
Sophomore right-hander Nico Zeglin took the opening-day start, allowing one run on one hit through four innings while striking out six. Zeglin departed with an 8-0 lead but took a no-decision. Sophomore right-hander Nino Bartolome worked a scoreless fifth to nab the win.
The Skyline Trojans (1-1) split a two-game series at Fresno City, dropping Saturday’s series finale 2-1.
The Trojans totaled 11 hits in Friday’s win with Jack Mettam (Half Moon Bay) and Andrew Roy (Terra Nova) racked up three hits apiece.
Sophomore right-hander Dylan McDonald (Terra Nova) worked seven shutout innings to earn the win. McDonald allowed just two hits while walking four against six strikeouts. Sophomore right-hander Austin Brown (Mills) allowed two runs in two innings to close it out.
Mettam went 4 for 8 in the series.
The Cañada Colts are still looking for their first run of the year. They dropped the two-game series finale Saturday in Sacramento 12-0.
Cañada scuffled in the field, committing nine errors through its first two games.
Kimo Fukofuka paced the Colts by going 2 for 7 in the series.
