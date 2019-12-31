Sean Richardson, Burlingame boys’ basketball. The Panthers got past Lynbrook 39-38 last Friday in non-league action with Richardson fueling the offense with seven assists. The sophomore guard now averages 5.4 assists per game on the season, ranking second in the Central Coast Section among teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com.
Caspian Grabowski, Half Moon Bay boys’ wrestling. The senior enjoyed his third consecutive podium finish by taking second place in the 285-pound bracket at the Pat Lovell Holiday Wrestling Classic Saturday in Aptos. Grabowski earned three straight pins to reach the championship match before losing by decision to Lincoln’s Lucas Cook. Prior to Saturday, Grabowski took second place at the Webber Lawson Varsity Tournament Dec. 14 and first place at the Half Moon Bay Peninsula Boys’ Wrestling Tournament Dec. 7.
Calvin Mader-Clark and Shawn Cotton Jr., Hillsdale boys’ basketball. With the Knights trailing by 9 at halftime, Mader-Clark and Cotton led their team on a third-quarter tear to overtake Jefferson for a 623-56 victory. Hillsdale outscored Jeff 23-13 in the third period, with Mader-Clark dropping four 3s for a team-high 22 points, and Cotton adding 21.
Charles Matthews, Serra boys’ wrestling. The reigning two-time West Catholic Athletic League champion in 132s, Matthews took second place in the bracket at the Pat Lovell Holiday Wrestling Classic Saturday in Aptos. The senior opened the day with a win against a fellow WCAL wrestler before reaching the championship match, where he fell to Central’s Adrian Chavez by a 7-2 decision. Matthews currently ranks No. 4 in the CCS in 132s.
Alexis Jackson, Sequoia girls’ basketball. The junior had one heck of a showing in Saturday’s 52-41 win over Lynbrook in the semifinals of the Newark Memorial Tournament of Champions. Jackson totaled 13 points and five steals, including 12 points and four steals in the second half to front the Ravens’ comeback victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.