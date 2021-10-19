Sergio Beltran, Menlo School football. Just another day in the life of Menlo’s senior quarterback, who has now thrown for 35 touchdowns through seven games this season. The Knights remain undefeated after 48-7 thrashing of Aragon, fueled by Beltran’s 442 total yards. He was 21-of-34 passing for 331 yards and five touchdowns and added 15 carries for 111 yards rushing. Beltran is currently 1 yard shy of the 2,000-yard passing plateau with a total of 1,999 on the year.
Zach Leighton, Hillsdale football. The senior wide receiver caught six passes for 133 yards, with touchdown catches of 11 and 59 yards. He also added a 4-yard score on the ground during the Knights’ 42-41 overtime win over Capuchino.
Kiana Flores, Carlmont girls’ golf. Flores led the Scots to a pair of PAL Bay wins at Poplar Creek Golf Course. She carded a 42 in a 257-265 win over San Mateo and a 41 in a 252-292 win over Burlingame.
Petelo Gi, Serra football. Gi is not exactly the stealth force he was two weeks previous when he stepped in for the injured Hassan Mahasin and enjoyed a career performance. But the senior has continued to shine since stepping into the spotlight, as demonstrated in Friday’s 28-21 win at Valley Christian with 256 total yards, including 218 yards in the first half. The senior finished 138 rushing yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 118 yards.
Jackson Garff, Menlo-Atherton boys’ water polo. The senior Garff had three goals and three assists to help lead the Bears to a key 11-6 win over Woodside that all but clinched the PAL Bay Division title.
Jessica Dean, Hillsdale volleyball. The senior outside hitter would not be denied the ball on defense as she totaled her more extraordinary double-double of the season in a four-set victory over Menlo-Atherton. Dean not only scored a match-high 18 kills but recorded a new career high with 29 digs. She also scored nine points on the periphery, totaling five blocks and four service aces.
Isaac Nishimoto, Capuchino football. The senior running back continues to be one of the best in the PAL. Despite the Mustangs suffering a 1-point overtime loss to Hillsdale, Nishimoto did his part, rushing for 202 yards on 22 carries, scoring three times.
Allison King, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ water polo. King was the catalyst in a pair of come-from-behind wins for the Tigers. She had four goals in 10-9 overtime win over Carlmont, a match NDB trailed 7-6 at halftime. King also had five goals in a 13-10 win over Sequoia, trailing 7-4 in that one.
Griff Price, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. The senior goalkeeper was the backbone of the Gators’ championship run in the North vs. South Challenge tournament Friday and Saturday at the Dunlevie Aquatics Center. Price totaled 42 saves in four wins against the top competition the state of California has to offer, but it was the goal he scored in Saturday’s 8-7 semifinal win over Harvard-Westlake that had everyone buzzing. With SHP leading 7-6, Price saw an opening at the opposite end of the pool and exacted a long shot that hit the target with 3:28 left to play in regulation. The goal ended up being the difference to propel the Gators into the finals, where they defeated Mater Dei 6-5 to win the title at their host tournament.
Matt MacLeod, Menlo-Atherton football. The senior quarterback surpassed the 2,000-yard passing plateau on the season in leading the Bears past Sacred Heart Prep in a 56-20 victory. MacLeod, who has 2,005 passing yards in 2021, enjoyed his best completion percentage of the season, going 20 of 22 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Johnnie Barbie emerged as his best target, totaling five catches for 136 yards and two scores. MacLeod finished with over 300 total yards, adding five rushes for 17 yards and another touchdown.
