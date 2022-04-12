Chad Hawkins, San Mateo baseball. The senior catcher was in the middle of a pair of Bearcats' victories. In a 12-9, nine-inning win over El Camino, Hawkins went 4 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. In a 6-2 non-league win over Washington-SF, Hawkins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Megan Grant, Aragon softball. The UCLA-bound senior continues to punish PAL pitching. In a pair of Dons' wins — 7-1 over Hillsdale and 8-1 over San Mateo — Grant went 4 for 6, with two homers, a double, two walks, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Justin Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The junior runner won the Arcadia Invitational open mile in 4:14.36, 10 seconds faster than he ran last season.
Alex Loveland, Serra boys’ lacrosse. The Padres turned in their first winning streak of the season, winning back-to-back games against Sacred Heart Cathedral and Piedmont last week. Loveland was the leading scorer in both, sharing the team-best three goals with Bishop Vigil in a 13-5 victory over SHC, then scoring five goals in a 16-9 win over Piedmont, supported by four goals apiece by senior Ben Chesnosky and freshman Teddy Chung.
Nohemi Livingston, Capuchino softball. The junior pitcher helped lead the Mustangs to three wins last week, combining to allow two earned runs while striking out 15 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over Carlmont, 5-0 over Burlingame and 4-1 over Leland. She also helped out with the bat, hitting a three-run homer in the win over Burlingame.
Ryan Choi, Capuchino baseball. The senior pitcher spun a gem in a 9-0 win over Hillsdale. Choi pitched a complete game, throwing just 76 pitches as he allowed just one hit, a first-inning single, while striking out seven and walking a pair as he improved to 4-3 on the season.
Alex Tu, Aragon boys’ tennis. Tu had a busy week in a pair of Dons' victories. In a 4-3 win over Carlmont, Tu, playing at No. 2 singles, won in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. In a sweep of Burlingame, Tu, again, was involved in a marathon match, winning another three setter, 7-5, 4-6, (10-8).
Tripp Garrish, Carmont baseball. The senior was a force in Carlmont’s two-game sweep of Menlo-Atherton last week. In the opening game of the series, a 7-5 Scots victory, Garrish went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Then in the series finale, he took the ball in a 14-2 victory and worked five innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks, but striking out six.
Alaina Montgomery, Design Tech softball. The Dragons enjoyed a pair of victories, both by scores of 10-0, over Menlo-Atherton and Pacific Bay Christian, respectively, and Montgomery threw daggers in each of them. She started the week by combining with sophomore Lauren Wu on a one-hit shutout of M-A, striking out six over three innings. Then against Pac Bay, she struck out 11 over four innings of work, and added her first home run of the year at the plate.
Jazlyn Villavicencio, Mercy-Burlingame softball. The sophomore recorded an abbreviated perfect game in a 16-0 mercy-rule victory over Mills. The Crusaders needed just three innings to earn the win, with Villavicencio setting down all nine batters she faced, including sefven strikeouts, to finish the day with a perfect plate.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs Uplands School track. The junior distance runner set a new school record with a four-place finish in the rated 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational — one of the biggest invitational in the country. Her time of 10:32.59 is not only the fastest in school history, it's the fastest time in CCS this season.
Furious Clay, Crystal Springs Uplands School track. The junior won the open 800 at the Arcadia Invitational. His time of 1:53.39 is the second-fastest time in CCS this season.
